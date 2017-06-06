Wisconsin man elected president of ho...

Wisconsin man elected president of hometown at just 22

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Clayton Schulz has lived in the small village of Brooklyn, Wisconsin all 22 years of his life. Now he's president of it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southe... Sun Jay 1
News Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica... May 31 dikhead 3
Pedro's May 29 Dan 1
How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08) May 18 Warren1 215
News Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15) May 18 Walkers Forecast 27
News FWC aims to protect birds from contaminated fee... May 9 Churchlady 1
Snapchat (Sep '16) Apr '17 James 10
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,831 • Total comments across all topics: 281,577,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC