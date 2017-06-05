Wisconsin football recruiting: Intrig...

Wisconsin football recruiting: Intriguing recruits visit Madison this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bucky's 5th Quarter

With over two-and-a-half months until the Wisconsin Badgers ' Sept. 1 season opener against Utah State, head coach Paul Chryst and his assistants have hosted summer camps over the past two weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucky's 5th Quarter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15) 7 hr Walker resigns 28
Snapchat (Sep '16) Fri Palkia420 13
News Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southe... Jun 4 Jay 1
News Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica... May 31 dikhead 3
Pedro's May 29 Dan 1
How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08) May 18 Warren1 215
News FWC aims to protect birds from contaminated fee... May '17 Churchlady 1
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,505 • Total comments across all topics: 281,666,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC