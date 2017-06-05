Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game

Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were: StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snapchat (Sep '16) 20 hr Kels 12
News Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southe... Jun 4 Jay 1
News Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica... May 31 dikhead 3
Pedro's May 29 Dan 1
How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08) May 18 Warren1 215
News Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15) May 18 Walkers Forecast 27
News FWC aims to protect birds from contaminated fee... May 9 Churchlady 1
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,133 • Total comments across all topics: 281,609,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC