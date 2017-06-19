WI: Officials in Madison Consider Pla...

WI: Officials in Madison Consider Plan to Allow Officers on Buses to...

Officials in Wisconsin's state capital are considering a plan that would allow law enforcement to ride buses to look for people who are texting while driving. The proposed contract would allow plain-clothed Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies to ride on Metro Transit buses in Madison during off-peak hours to search for distracted drivers from a higher vantage point, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

