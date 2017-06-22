Watertown man convicted of trying to kill estranged wife
Online court records show the verdict came down Wednesday in the trial of Randy Frye. Authorities say Frye beat the woman with a hammer at her home in Cottage Grove in May of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake Of Fire ( YOU WILL NEVER GET OUT) (Apr '16)
|Tue
|FIGHT EVIL
|2
|Freedom For Religion
|Tue
|FIGHT EVIL
|1
|Womens Legislative ( REPENT) (Apr '16)
|Mon
|God Is Fire
|2
|ffrf ( repent) lake of fire
|Mon
|God Is Fire
|1
|Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15)
|Jun 10
|Walker resigns
|28
|Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southe...
|Jun 4
|Jay
|1
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|May 31
|dikhead
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC