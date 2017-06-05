Walters: Democrats explore themes to ...

Walters: Democrats explore themes to shape governora s race

With their party adrift at both the state and national levels, the four Democrats on the Legislature's budget-writing Joint Finance Committee are trying to tease out issues that may - or may not - work against Republican Gov. Scott Walker in next year's election. Because Republicans handily control both houses of the Legislature, there are 12 of them and four Democrats on the committee.

