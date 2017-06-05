Walker open to 'give and take' on $76 million state budget
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker speaks during a news conference Monday, June 5, 2017, in Madison, Wis. Walker says if fellow Republicans who control the Legislature pass a budget that follows through on his major commitments, including funding roads without raising taxes, he will be willing to have "give and take on other issues."
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southe...
|Sun
|Jay
|1
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|May 31
|dikhead
|3
|Pedro's
|May 29
|Dan
|1
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|May 18
|Warren1
|215
|Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15)
|May 18
|Walkers Forecast
|27
|FWC aims to protect birds from contaminated fee...
|May 9
|Churchlady
|1
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|James
|10
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC