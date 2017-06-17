Two people killed in crash in souther...

Two people killed in crash in southern Dane County

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WKOW-TV

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash late Friday night in the southern part of the county. Deputies say they were called to the intersection of Highway 14 and Highway 92 in the town of Rutland around 10:20 p.m. Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15) Jun 10 Walker resigns 28
Snapchat (Sep '16) Jun 9 Palkia420 13
News Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southe... Jun 4 Jay 1
News Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica... May 31 dikhead 3
Pedro's May 29 Dan 1
How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08) May 18 Warren1 215
News FWC aims to protect birds from contaminated fee... May '17 Churchlady 1
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,159 • Total comments across all topics: 281,836,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC