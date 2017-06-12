This Bachelorette Fan-Favorite Predicted He Would Be on the Show in His High School Yearbook

Since he first stepped out of the limo, The Bachelorette 's Peter Kraus has been a fan-favorite for fans of the ABC reality hit, with Rachel Lindsay also taking a quick liking to the business owner/personal trainer from Madison, Wisconsin. And now, the 31-year-old is revealing that he's achieved a dream 14 years in the making by being on the show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.