This Bachelorette Fan-Favorite Predicted He Would Be on the Show in His High School Yearbook
Since he first stepped out of the limo, The Bachelorette 's Peter Kraus has been a fan-favorite for fans of the ABC reality hit, with Rachel Lindsay also taking a quick liking to the business owner/personal trainer from Madison, Wisconsin. And now, the 31-year-old is revealing that he's achieved a dream 14 years in the making by being on the show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15)
|Jun 10
|Walker resigns
|28
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Jun 9
|Palkia420
|13
|Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southe...
|Jun 4
|Jay
|1
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|May 31
|dikhead
|3
|Pedro's
|May 29
|Dan
|1
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|May 18
|Warren1
|215
|FWC aims to protect birds from contaminated fee...
|May '17
|Churchlady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC