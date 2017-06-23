The Latest: Brendan Dassey lawyers petition for his release
MADISON, Wis. - The Latest on a federal appeals court ruling that said a confession was improperly obtained from Brendan Dassey, one of two defendants in a Wisconsin killing that was the focus of the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" : Attorneys for a Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" have petitioned for his release now that a federal appeals court has ruled that his confession was coerced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake Of Fire ( YOU WILL NEVER GET OUT) (Apr '16)
|Jun 20
|FIGHT EVIL
|2
|Freedom For Religion
|Jun 20
|FIGHT EVIL
|1
|Womens Legislative ( REPENT) (Apr '16)
|Jun 19
|God Is Fire
|2
|ffrf ( repent) lake of fire
|Jun 19
|God Is Fire
|1
|Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15)
|Jun 10
|Walker resigns
|28
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Jun 9
|Palkia420
|13
|Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southe...
|Jun 4
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC