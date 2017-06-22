Sun Prairie man featured on Jimmy Kim...

Sun Prairie man featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live! because of unique name

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

A Sun Prairie man was featured on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! because of his unique name and how it corresponds to his job. The man is a volunteer firefighter in Sun Prairie and his name is..... Les McBurney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lake Of Fire ( YOU WILL NEVER GET OUT) (Apr '16) Jun 20 FIGHT EVIL 2
Freedom For Religion Jun 20 FIGHT EVIL 1
Womens Legislative ( REPENT) (Apr '16) Jun 19 God Is Fire 2
ffrf ( repent) lake of fire Jun 19 God Is Fire 1
News Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15) Jun 10 Walker resigns 28
News Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southe... Jun 4 Jay 1
News Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica... May 31 dikhead 3
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,667 • Total comments across all topics: 281,948,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC