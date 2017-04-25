Sterling High School April Student of the Month: Miranda Williams
Miranda Williams, 18, is one of Sterling High School's April Students of the Month. She plans toattend the University of Wisconsin in Madison and major in nursing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|Wed
|dikhead
|3
|Pedro's
|May 29
|Dan
|1
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|May 18
|Warren1
|215
|Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15)
|May 18
|Walkers Forecast
|27
|FWC aims to protect birds from contaminated fee...
|May 9
|Churchlady
|1
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|James
|10
|Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|EdmondWA
|84
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC