Shake the Lake 2017: Everything you need to know
The free event begins at 4 p.m. Saturday and goes until the end of the fireworks Saturday, June 24. There are two music stages, and acts will be playing from 4 until the fireworks. Headliners include The Record Company, Saint Motel, Trent Harmon, and Parmalee.
