Selections from Carmen, 'Seraglio', the Pirates of...
Madison Opera's Opera in the Park celebrates its sixteenth year on Saturday, July 22 at 8pm in Garner Park on Madison's West Side. The annual free concert of opera and Broadway favorites closes the company's 2016/17 season and provides an enticing preview of the 2017/18 season.
