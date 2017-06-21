Road reopened, water back on after main break on W. Johnson St. in Madison
Madison Water Utility says it's getting calls from people who have discolored water in the area of a water main break. They say if you have discolored water, run a cold water tap in the lowest level of the building for a few minutes until the water clears.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake Of Fire ( YOU WILL NEVER GET OUT) (Apr '16)
|Tue
|FIGHT EVIL
|2
|Freedom For Religion
|Tue
|FIGHT EVIL
|1
|Womens Legislative ( REPENT) (Apr '16)
|Mon
|God Is Fire
|2
|ffrf ( repent) lake of fire
|Mon
|God Is Fire
|1
|Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15)
|Jun 10
|Walker resigns
|28
|Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southe...
|Jun 4
|Jay
|1
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|May 31
|dikhead
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC