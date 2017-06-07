Report: More than one third of kids i...

Report: More than one third of kids in rural Wisconsin rely on Medicaid, BadgerCare

9 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

The study , by the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families and the University of North Carolina NC Rural Health Research Project found that an average 34% of children in rural areas and small towns in Wisconsin receive health coverage through Medicaid and BadgerCare. That number is 31% in metropolitan areas.

Read more at WKOW-TV.

