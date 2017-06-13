Randolph Police investigate Piggly Wiggly armed robbery
Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Piggly Wiggly Store on Kienow Drive in the Village of Randolph Monday night. Randolph Police say two suspects entered the store armed with semi-automatic handguns, demanded money, while holding three employees at gunpoint.
