Police say Madison homicide suspect confesses to stabbing, claims in fear
Madison Police officials say the suspect in a homicide confessed to fatally stabbing 52-year old Gerald Moore, but told his mother he was in fear. 27-year old Ronald Redeaux was arrested Saturday after the body of his roommate Moore was discovered at their apartment on West Badger Road.
