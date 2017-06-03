Pasta-eating contest highlight of Fes...

Pasta-eating contest highlight of Festa Italia

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

If you'd like to celebrate your Italian heritage, this weekend is your chance. You can stop by one of the many events going on all weekend at Festa Italia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica... May 31 dikhead 3
Pedro's May 29 Dan 1
How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08) May 18 Warren1 215
News Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15) May 18 Walkers Forecast 27
News FWC aims to protect birds from contaminated fee... May 9 Churchlady 1
Snapchat (Sep '16) Apr '17 James 10
News Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15) Apr '17 EdmondWA 84
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,838 • Total comments across all topics: 281,498,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC