Overture Announces First Female VP of Operations
Ted DeDee, President and CEO of Madison's Overture Center for the Arts, announced that effective July 1, 2017, Jacquie Goetz will succeed Rudy Lienau as the Overture's first female vice president of operations. "We are excited that [Jacquie] Goetz has accepted this role and are confident that her years of experience with Overture and working alongside Rudy makes her a great fit for this position," commented DeDee.
