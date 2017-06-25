New memorial at Fort Atkinson park honors military K9s
The "K9 Veterans Memorial" was unveiled at McCoy Park in front of an audience filled with veterans who are or were K9 handlers while serving in combat. "I am just so thrilled that they are doing anything like [the memorial] for the dogs that contributed so much," said Jim Perry, an Army veteran, who trains dogs for combat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake Of Fire ( YOU WILL NEVER GET OUT) (Apr '16)
|Jun 20
|FIGHT EVIL
|2
|Freedom For Religion
|Jun 20
|FIGHT EVIL
|1
|Womens Legislative ( REPENT) (Apr '16)
|Jun 19
|God Is Fire
|2
|ffrf ( repent) lake of fire
|Jun 19
|God Is Fire
|1
|Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15)
|Jun 10
|Walker resigns
|28
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Jun 9
|Palkia420
|13
|Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southe...
|Jun 4
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC