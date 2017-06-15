New charges against former UW-Madison student Cook
A criminal complaint states a fellow student was barraged with text messages from Cook, and on one occasion Cook was in her dormitory room uninvited, when she returned to the dorm. The complaint states in September 2014 the student went to a dormitory laundry room, and Cook arrived, and refused to allow her to leave for nearly thirty minutes, and only relented when other students came looking for her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15)
|Jun 10
|Walker resigns
|28
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Jun 9
|Palkia420
|13
|Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southe...
|Jun 4
|Jay
|1
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|May 31
|dikhead
|3
|Pedro's
|May 29
|Dan
|1
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|May 18
|Warren1
|215
|FWC aims to protect birds from contaminated fee...
|May '17
|Churchlady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC