New charges against former UW-Madison student Cook

A criminal complaint states a fellow student was barraged with text messages from Cook, and on one occasion Cook was in her dormitory room uninvited, when she returned to the dorm. The complaint states in September 2014 the student went to a dormitory laundry room, and Cook arrived, and refused to allow her to leave for nearly thirty minutes, and only relented when other students came looking for her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.