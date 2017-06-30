MPD: Convicted armed robber behind bars for impersonating a police officer
In 2009, 35-year-old Damian James was sentenced to seven years in prison and five years extended supervision after being found guilty of armed robbery in Milwaukee. Recently, several witnesses informed police James has been in the Isthmus, and other areas of the city, wearing a "duty belt" with a holstered handgun and gold badge, very similar to what detectives may wear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Forward
|Jun 28
|Madcity_Fats
|1
|DOJ asks to keep 'Making a Murderer' inmate loc...
|Jun 27
|CodeTalker
|1
|Lake Of Fire ( YOU WILL NEVER GET OUT) (Apr '16)
|Jun 20
|FIGHT EVIL
|2
|Freedom For Religion
|Jun 20
|FIGHT EVIL
|1
|Womens Legislative ( REPENT) (Apr '16)
|Jun 19
|God Is Fire
|2
|ffrf ( repent) lake of fire
|Jun 19
|God Is Fire
|1
|Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15)
|Jun 10
|Walker resigns
|28
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC