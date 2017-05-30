Motorcyclist killed after object fall...

Motorcyclist killed after object falls from truck

Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

Authorities say a motorcyclist died after an object that fell from a truck caused the rider to crash into a road sign in Dane County. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the motorcyclist died at a hospital after the crash Thursday.

