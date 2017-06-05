Madison police officer leads active shooter training at WKOW
Workplace shootings like the one in Orlando are the reason why the Madison Police Department has an active shooter training program for businesses. She says it's important for everyone to pre-plan their response if they're faced with an active shooter situation.
