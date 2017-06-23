Madison, Monona Police investigating shots fired near the Beltline
Witnesses told police they saw a gunman firing bullets at another car Friday afternoon near the intersection of East Broadway and South Stoughton Road. Officers from both the Madison and Monona Police departments responded to the call a little before 2:00 p.m, but there's no confirmation that anyone was shot.
