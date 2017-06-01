Madison home invasion homicide victim identified
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office says it was 33-year-old Michael Meaderds who was shot and killed in a Madison home invasion on Tuesday. Police have said they think there could be 3 or 4 suspects and they are looking through surveillance video gathered at and near the apartment complex.
