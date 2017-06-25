Madison grocery store employee tries to stop theft, gets whipped with belt
A man who tried to steal a cart full of beer from a grocery store in Madison ended up whipping an employee who tried to stop him. According to the Madison Police Department, the cashier tried to stop the man who was trying leave the Pick 'n Save store on McKee Road with the cart of stolen beer around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.
