MadeinTYO Announces the 'Made In Tokyo' Tour

After being named to XXL 's highly critiqued 2017 Freshman list , MadeinTYO is hitting the road for his first headlining tour, the Made in Tokyo Tour. The Atlanta-bred rapper is slated to stop in 27 cities, beginning September 27 in Madison, Wisconsin, and ending November 5 in Seattle, Washington.

