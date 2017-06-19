Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch rules out 2018 Senate run
Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is ruling out a run for U.S. Senate in 2018, saying she is focused on staying Gov. Scott Walker's running mate. Kleefisch had been mentioned by some as a possible 2018 Republican Senate candidate, but most expected her to stick with Walker as he prepares to run for re-election.
