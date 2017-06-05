KU Netters Return to Columbus for ITA Kick-off Weekend
For the second-straight season, the Kansas tennis program earned a spot in the annual Intercollegiate Tennis Association Kick-off Weekend event, as the Jayhawks will make a return trip to Columbus, Ohio for the January event. KU competed against Notre Dame in Columbus this past May in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.
