Judge orders changes at Wisconsin juvenile prisons

This Dec. 10, 2015 aerial photo, shows Lincoln Hills School in Irma, Wis. A federal judge branded Wisconsin's juvenile prison for boys as a "troubled institution" on Thursday, June 22, 2017, saying it puts too many inmates in isolation and over-relies on pepper spray and shackles when other less intrusive alternatives to control behavior could be used.

