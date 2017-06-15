'Jimmy Kimmel Live' to stream Milwaukee's Summerfest sets
ABC 's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" will live-stream select performances from Milwaukee's Summerfest Music Festival. The festival's 50th edition takes place June 28 to July 2 and July 4 to July 9 and features some 800 music acts including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pink, Zac Brown Band, Luke Bryan, Paul Simon, Future, and Migos, among others.
