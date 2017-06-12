Jefferson school board accepts resign...

Jefferson school board accepts resignations approves new hires

The board approved the resignations of Kaylee Budzien, third-grade teacher at Sullivan Elementary School, and Trischia Burdt, special education teacher at Jefferson High School. Hired to teach second grade at West Elementary School was Jenny Larson, a May graduate of Edgewood College in Madison.

