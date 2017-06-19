Is your child's bookshelf inclusive?

Is your child's bookshelf inclusive?

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Deseret News

Sherman Alexie's young adult novel "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian" is often taught or read in middle-school classrooms around the country. It's a pretty typical question: What books have you read lately? But there's another question that's not quite as typical: In the last book you read, did the main character or author look like you? It's a question that is particularly important for children and teens, whose worldviews are being built, at least in part, by the books they read.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Womens Legislative ( REPENT) (Apr '16) 4 hr God Is Fire 2
ffrf ( repent) lake of fire 5 hr God Is Fire 1
News Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15) Jun 10 Walker resigns 28
News Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southe... Jun 4 Jay 1
News Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica... May 31 dikhead 3
Pedro's May 29 Dan 1
How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08) May '17 Warren1 215
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,058 • Total comments across all topics: 281,883,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC