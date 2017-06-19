Is your child's bookshelf inclusive?

Sherman Alexie's young adult novel "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian" is often taught or read in middle-school classrooms around the country. It's a pretty typical question: What books have you read lately? But there's another question that's not quite as typical: In the last book you read, did the main character or author look like you? It's a question that is particularly important for children and teens, whose worldviews are being built, at least in part, by the books they read.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.