Homicide victim identified in Madison shooting from early Saturday

Jameel Easter, 25, of Madison died at the hospital later that morning. The medical examiner confirms that his death was the result of a gunshot wound Madison Police were called to the 900 block of Vernon Ave. around 3:25 a.m.Saturday after residents reported hearing gunshots.

