Grieving dad hears deceased daughter's heart beat in donor recipient

A grieving Midwestern father stopped in Louisiana this month to hear his deceased daughter's heart beat inside a donor recipient during his cycling trip from Wisconsin to Florida as part of an effort to increase funding for organ donation . Bill Conner of Madison, Wisconsin, decided to go on the 2,000-mile trek after his 20-year-old daughter, Abbey, died while on vacation in Cancun, Mexico, in January.

