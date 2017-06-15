First case of West Nile Virus in Dane Co. this summer
Dane County has its first case of West Nile Virus this summer. Public Health Madison and Dane County says finding the dead bird in the area means you should take steps to avoid mosquito bites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15)
|Jun 10
|Walker resigns
|28
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Jun 9
|Palkia420
|13
|Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southe...
|Jun 4
|Jay
|1
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|May 31
|dikhead
|3
|Pedro's
|May 29
|Dan
|1
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|May 18
|Warren1
|215
|FWC aims to protect birds from contaminated fee...
|May '17
|Churchlady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC