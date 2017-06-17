Firm shapes Madison's building landscape for over a century
On a recent rainy morning in Downtown Madison, Richard and David Cullen looked out the southwest window of their boardroom office, admiring the restoration work their family company completed on the state Capitol David and Richard Cullen, executives and co-owners of the construction firm J.P. Cullen, walk through the construction site of UW-Madison's Meat Science Laboratory on Observatory Drive in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, May 24, 2017. MADISON, Wis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15)
|Jun 10
|Walker resigns
|28
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Jun 9
|Palkia420
|13
|Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southe...
|Jun 4
|Jay
|1
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|May 31
|dikhead
|3
|Pedro's
|May 29
|Dan
|1
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|May 18
|Warren1
|215
|FWC aims to protect birds from contaminated fee...
|May '17
|Churchlady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC