Elderly golf fan who died at US Open lost wife days earlier

Read more: WKOW-TV

The elderly golf fan who died while attending the U.S. Open at Erin Hills had lost his wife of 68 years earlier in the week. Ninety-four-year-old Marshall "Chick" Jacobs died Friday in the arms of his son, Bill, after becoming unresponsive at the 6th green.

