Elderly golf fan who died at US Open lost wife days earlier
The elderly golf fan who died while attending the U.S. Open at Erin Hills had lost his wife of 68 years earlier in the week. Ninety-four-year-old Marshall "Chick" Jacobs died Friday in the arms of his son, Bill, after becoming unresponsive at the 6th green.
