DNR working with city after fish kill in Beaver Dam

Read more: WKOW-TV

State wildlife officials are working with the city of Beaver Dam after city officials say construction work caused a fish kill on the Beaver Dam River. Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen posted on Facebook Saturday afternoon saying the incident happened when a construction crew lowered water levels to pour concrete in culverts on Cooper Street.

