Democratic union ironworker Randy Bryce running against Ryan

In this Feb. 24, 2015, file photo, Randy Bryce, of Caledonia, Wis., with Iron Workers Local 8, reads his testimony outside a hearing room that is barricaded by police after he was not able to speak during a meeting for a right-to-work bill at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Bryce, a Democratic union ironworker who twice ran unsuccessfully for the state Legislature announced Monday, June 19, 2017, that he will challenge Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan for re-election.

