Debate over sale of semi-automatic rifles featured on Capital City Sunday

This week's edition of Capital City Sunday featured a debate over the sale of semi-automatic rifles, like the one used in the shooting of a Republican Congressman and three other people at a baseball field in Virginia last week. Rep. Terese Berceau and Nik Clark, president of Wisconsin Carry, also sparred over pending state legislation that would allow people to carry concealed firearms in Wisconsin without a permit or training.

