Culver's headquarters reacts to murder investigation and armed robbery
Officials from Culver's say they are deeply saddened by the news of an armed robbery that led to the death of a contractor at one of their restaurants in Madison. "Right now our thoughts and our prayers are with the victim of this senseless crime," says Culver's Director of Communication Paul Pitas.
