City County Building Lobby & Renaming

City County Building Lobby & Renaming

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Forward Lookout

Your chance to weigh in on renaming the City-County Building after Barack Obama and what your experience is going into the City-County Building and what the lobby should look like will be July 19th at 6:00. More details from Monday night's meeting here - and an idea of what wrong with the lobby besides seating! BUILDING NAMING Wow - that was flubbed, big time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward Lookout.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lake Of Fire ( YOU WILL NEVER GET OUT) (Apr '16) Tue FIGHT EVIL 2
Freedom For Religion Tue FIGHT EVIL 1
Womens Legislative ( REPENT) (Apr '16) Mon God Is Fire 2
ffrf ( repent) lake of fire Mon God Is Fire 1
News Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15) Jun 10 Walker resigns 28
News Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southe... Jun 4 Jay 1
News Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica... May 31 dikhead 3
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,153 • Total comments across all topics: 281,920,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC