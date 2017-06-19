City County Building Lobby & Renaming
Your chance to weigh in on renaming the City-County Building after Barack Obama and what your experience is going into the City-County Building and what the lobby should look like will be July 19th at 6:00. More details from Monday night's meeting here - and an idea of what wrong with the lobby besides seating! BUILDING NAMING Wow - that was flubbed, big time.
