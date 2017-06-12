Capital City Sunday
Rep. John Nygren , co-chair of the Wisconsin Legislature's Joint Finance Committee , talked about what's holding up the 2017-19 state budget on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday. A Wisconsin lawmaker says it is up to community groups to raise the alarm about gun violence, because legislators have largely given up on trying to restrict firearms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker exits Republican pr... (Sep '15)
|Jun 10
|Walker resigns
|28
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Jun 9
|Palkia420
|13
|Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southe...
|Jun 4
|Jay
|1
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|May 31
|dikhead
|3
|Pedro's
|May 29
|Dan
|1
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|May 18
|Warren1
|215
|FWC aims to protect birds from contaminated fee...
|May '17
|Churchlady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC