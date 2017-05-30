Capital City Sunday

Blue Jean Nation founder Mike McCabe talked about a potential 2018 run for Wisconsin Governor on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday. Democratic Party of Wisconsin officials say they see a lot of energy among delegates as they kick off their 2017 state convention, but a big change could be coming at the very top.

