Cambrians say outpouring of help "heartwarming" after Didion explosion
The village has set up a fund at National Exchange Bank of Cambria to be used for those affected by the explosion. Checks can be sent to: C/O Village of Cambria 118 W. Edgewater Street Cambria, WI 53923 348-5443 Also, Didion's Old Mill Foundation also has established a fund to directly support the families.
