Cambria resident: "We're asking every...

Cambria resident: "We're asking everyone to pray for us" after corn mill explosion

"There's no words to say that something like this could happen, it's hard," said Cathy Ramirez, a resident in Cambria for over 30 years." It's going to hurt a lot of farmers, it's gonna hurt the community, it's gonna hurt everybody employed [at Didion] over 200 employees and it's going to hurt a lot of families, it's big.

