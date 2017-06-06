Cambria community continues to heal after fourth victim dies from injuries
As people across Wisconsin try to help the Village of Cambria after a deadly explosion last week, their hearts got a little heavier Tuesday. A spokeswoman with Didion Milling said a fourth victim, Angel Reyes, 46, died from his injuries at UW Hospital in Madison.
